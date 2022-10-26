Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 373.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 123.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 227.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

