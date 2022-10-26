PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.64.

PG&E Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 252.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

