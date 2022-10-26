Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $264.83 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.87. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

