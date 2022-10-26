Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.8 %
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$403.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.92.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
