Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

PAGP opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Plains GP by 28.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

