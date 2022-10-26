Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.50. Approximately 1,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 668,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.64.

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $88,949,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

