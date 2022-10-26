Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

POWI stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.38%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

