PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

