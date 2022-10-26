Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,569,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chindata Group by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chindata Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,757,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 199,307 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Chindata Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CD opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

