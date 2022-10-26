Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.