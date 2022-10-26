Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

