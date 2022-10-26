Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $26,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Umpqua by 772.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 805,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Umpqua Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

