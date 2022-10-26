Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,507 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 389.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

