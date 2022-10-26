Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

