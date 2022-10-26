PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of PROG worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter worth about $20,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in PROG by 1,358.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 255,629 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter worth about $7,178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PROG by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 208,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $767.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. PROG had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $649.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.05 million. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

