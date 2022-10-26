Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.00 on Monday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,147 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,531. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

