Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.
Progyny Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.00 on Monday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,147 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,531. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
