Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,147 shares of company stock worth $11,890,531 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

