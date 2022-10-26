ProShare Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tobam grew its position in Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $306.98. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock worth $10,770,528 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

