ProShare Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.