ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.