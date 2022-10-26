ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

