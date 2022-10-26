ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 20,998 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -141.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.