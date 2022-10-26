ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

