ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,585 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

