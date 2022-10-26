ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,707 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 204,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 112,287 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at $58,877,171.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at $73,183,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at $58,877,171.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

