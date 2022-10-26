ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.