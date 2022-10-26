ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.06. Approximately 101,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,538,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

