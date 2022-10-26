Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

