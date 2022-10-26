Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Qualtrics International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Shares of XM stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

