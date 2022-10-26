Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Qualtrics International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.
Qualtrics International Price Performance
Shares of XM stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $47.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualtrics International (XM)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.