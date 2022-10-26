Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 893,381 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,020,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128,053 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 25.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Further Reading

