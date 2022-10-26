Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 893,381 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.