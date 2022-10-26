Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

