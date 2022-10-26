RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.
RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.85. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
