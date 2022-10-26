Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of O opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

