Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 634.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 23.8% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Regal Beloit Stock Up 1.9 %

Regal Beloit stock opened at $243.74 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.38.

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regal Beloit news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,185,675. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. TheStreet upgraded Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.43.

