Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

