Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

