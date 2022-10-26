Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $143.53.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

