Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

