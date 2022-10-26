Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.74 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

