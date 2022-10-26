Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,922.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,922.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $255,723.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and have sold 74,131 shares worth $1,895,470. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

