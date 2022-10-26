San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.35 on November 15th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3491 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SJT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

