Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.