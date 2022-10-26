Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

