Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

