Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

