Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

