Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,902 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 89.7% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 26.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 27.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 78.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

