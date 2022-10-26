Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,719 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

