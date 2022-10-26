Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,818 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 213,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

