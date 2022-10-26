Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 4,220 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $13,797,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

